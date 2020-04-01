Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Apr-2020 9:57 AM

NZALPA president urges aviation industry to collaborate for pilot retention

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) urged (31-Mar-2020) all in the aviation industry to collaborate to retain jobs, rather than lose skilled New Zealanders to international markets once the recovery starts. NZALPA president Andrew Ridling stated: "We need to preserve what we can so that aviation can recover as soon as the conditions permit. This includes keeping the door open to bringing our skilled pilots back". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More