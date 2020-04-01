NZALPA president urges aviation industry to collaborate for pilot retention

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) urged (31-Mar-2020) all in the aviation industry to collaborate to retain jobs, rather than lose skilled New Zealanders to international markets once the recovery starts. NZALPA president Andrew Ridling stated: "We need to preserve what we can so that aviation can recover as soon as the conditions permit. This includes keeping the door open to bringing our skilled pilots back". [more - original PR]