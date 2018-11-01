NZ ComCom makes pricing decisions at Christchurch Airport and Auckland Airport

New Zealand's Commerce Commission (ComCom) published (01-Nov-2018) its report on pricing decisions at Christchurch Airport and Auckland Airport. Details include:

ComCom broadly satisfied with Christchurch Airport but concerns remain with Auckland Airport's targeted profitability;

Final reports on Christchurch and Auckland airports' pricing decisions for the period 01-Jul-2017 to 30-Jun-2022;

ComCom acknowledges Auckland Airport's passenger numbers have grown significantly in recent years and could continue to grow, justifying the need for the airport's planned NZD1.8 billion (USD1.2 billion) terminal and aeronautical infrastructure redevelopment;

Auckland Airport estimated to earn an additional post tax return of NZD37 million (USD24.6 million) on the majority of its regulated service, the equivalent of NZD0.50 (USD0.30) per passenger per flight over the five years, compared to ComCom's benchmark.

Commenting on Auckland Airport's pricing and investment programme, ComCom deputy chair Sue Begg said: "We consider that the risks associated with the investment programme could justify a return that is slightly higher than our benchmark estimate. However, we aren't persuaded that the full extent of Auckland's targeted return is warranted". [more - original PR]