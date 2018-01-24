Eurowings to establish Nuremburg as 12th base

Eurowings announced (22-Jan-2018) plans for Nuremburg Airport to become the airline's 12th base from summer 2018. Eurowings is the fourth airline to base an aircraft at Nuremberg Airport. Eurowings' services from Nuremburg for the summer season will be operated with a Boeing 737-800 leased from TUIfly, and include:

Eurowings will also add one Berlin Tegel-Nuremburg frequency, bringing the total to 14. Eurowings CEO and CCO Oliver Wagner said: "Eurowings has clearly become one of the top three in Europe's low-cost airlines. We are consolidating this status with further growth this year from Germany and Austria". [more - original PR - English/German]