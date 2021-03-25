25-Mar-2021 12:13 PM
NSW Premier: All quarantine and frontline workers receive second vaccination
New South Wales' (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian stated (24-Mar-2021) all NSW quarantine and frontline workers have received their second coronavirus vaccination. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard stated: "The initial focus of our vaccination program on frontline quarantine, border and healthcare workers has also given us greater confidence as it reduces the risk of COVID being introduced into the community from an overseas source". [more - original PR]