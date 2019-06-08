Novaport Holding, Sberbank and VEB.RF sign financing agreement on airport development

Novaport Holding, Sberbank and State Development Corporation VEB.RF signed (07-Jun-2019) an agreement on financing Novaport's airports in six regions of Russia. A RUB6.5 billion (EUR88.7 million) 12 year syndicate loan will be provided for the construction of six new terminal complexes by 2023, with VEB.RF to provide RUB2.7 billion (EUR36.2 million) and Sberbank to provide RUB3.9 billion (EUR52.5 million). The implementation of the projects will result in an additional 33,000sqm of space and 10 million passengers in 12 years. Novaport Holding chairman Roman Trotsenko said Novaport plans to invest RUB5.1 billion (EUR69.6 million) into the project. Mr Trotsenko added the project investment into the further development of Novaport's airports over a five year term amounts to more than RUB50 billion (EUR682.1 million) to RUB70 billion (EUR955.0 million). [more - original PR - Russian]