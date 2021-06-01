1-Jun-2021 1:43 PM
Nouvelair Tunisie to operate 85 weekly frequencies to France in summer 2021
Nouvelair Tunisie announced (31-May-2021) under its summer 2021 schedule it will serve eight French destinations with 85 weekly frequencies operating from Tunis, Monastir and Djerba. Details include:
- Tunis Carthage Airport:
- Paris Orly: 17 times weekly;
- Lyon: Six times weekly;
- Nice: Five times weekly;
- Marseille: Five times weekly;
- Strasbourg: Three times weekly;
- Toulouse Blagnac: Twice weekly;
- Nantes: Twice weekly;
- Lille: Twice weekly;
- Monastir International Airport:
- Paris Orly: Ten times weekly;
- Nice: Four times weekly;
- Lyon: Twice weekly;
- Nantes: Weekly;
- Lille: Weekly;
- Djerba Zarzis International Airport:
- Paris Orly: 14 times weekly;
- Lyon: Four times weekly;
- Nantes: Twice weekly;
- Lille: Twice weekly;
- Strasbourg: Weekly;
- Marseille: Weekly;
- Toulouse Blagnac: Weekly. [more - original PR - French]