DoT approval will allow Norwegian to operate same aircraft on all long haul routes from Asia to US

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA welcomed (15-Jul-2017) the US Department of Transportation's (DoT) tentative approval to award Norwegian Air UK a foreign air carrier permit, allowing it to utilise the same aircraft on all long haul routes such as the US, Singapore, Argentina and other future markets. The carrier is considering more routes in Asia and South America. As previously reported by CAPA, DoT found "no persuasive basis" for rejecting Norwegian's application. Norwegian Air UK is expected to launch services from London Gatwick to Singapore and Argentina from Sep-2017 and Feb-2018 respectively which will connect onto US services. [more - original PR]