3-Jul-2017 9:30 AM
Norwegian launches 19 weekly frequencies from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to US east coast
Norwegian announced (01-Jul-2017) the launch of 19 weekly frequencies from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to the US east coast:
- Cork-Providence: Three times weekly, effective 01-Jul-2017;
- Shannon-Newburgh: Twice weekly, effective 02-Jul-2017;
- Shannon-Providence: Twice weekly, effective 03-Jul-2017;
- Dublin-Newburgh: Daily, effective 01-Jul-2017;
- Dublin-Providence: Five times weekly, effective 01-Jul-2017. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]