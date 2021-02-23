Norwegian converts some bonds into new shares

Norwegian converted (22-Feb-2021) USD1.9 million perpetual bonds and USD17.7 million future maintenance bonds into 485,054 new shares in the company. Following the conversion, Norwegian has perpetual bonds in issue in the nominal amount of approximately NOK876 million (EUR85.0 million), including amounts issued in other currencies exchanged into NOK at the fixed exchange rate set out in the perpetual bond terms, which may in the option of the holder be converted into approximately 2.1 million shares at NOK424.92 (EUR41.22). The carrier added that no further future maintenance bonds remain outstanding. [PR - restricted content]