Norwegian to open long haul base at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport

Norwegian announced (12-Jul-2018) plans to open a long haul base at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport in Oct-2018. The carrier plans to employ 80 pilots at the base. Norwegian HR director Helga Bollman Leknes stated: "Given the size of our long-distance business in Scandinavia today, it is a natural step to establish a long-distance base in Copenhagen. The Copenhagen base will simplify and strengthen our business as well as create local workplaces". Norwegian confirmed the establishment of the base in Denmark was completed in consultation with the Danish Civil Aviation Union FPU and the parties have concluded an agreement. [more - original PR - Swedish]