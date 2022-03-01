1-Mar-2022 12:45 PM
Norwegian to lease 10 737 MAX 8s and eight 737-800s from AerCap
Norwegian entered (28-Feb-2022) lease agreements for 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from AerCap, in addition to eight 737-800s to be deployed during summer 2022. The new additions will bring Norwegian's fleet to 80 aircraft by summer 2023, with 70 in operation during summer 2022, as previously reported by CAPA. Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen stated the aircraft support its target of "a larger, modern and more fuel efficient fleet" and the development of a more extensive network in Nordic and other European countries. [more - original PR - Norwegian][more - original PR - AerCap]