10-Nov-2020 9:15 AM
Norwegian to furlough 1600 employees, park 15 of 21 aircraft
Norwegian announced (09-Nov-2020) plans to furlough an additional 1600 employees and park 15 of 21 aircraft following a decision by Norway's Government to not offer the carrier further financial support. CEO Jacon Schram stated Norwegian is aiming to keep six aircraft operating on domestic services and is expecting to receive route support from the Ministry of Transportation. Mr Schram added over the coming months there will be 600 workers employed, as opposed to 10,000 prior to COVID-19. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Spanish]