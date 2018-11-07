Become a CAPA Member
7-Nov-2018 10:25 AM

Norwegian to focus on reducing costs due to tough operating environment: CEO

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos commented (06-Nov-2018) on Oct-2018 traffic growth, stating: "We are very pleased that an increasing number of passengers choose Norwegian for their travels. The long haul routes represent the largest growth this month and the demand is satisfactory". He also noted the carrier is "entering a period of lower demand, tough competition and high oil prices, making it even more important for the company to continue reducing its costs". [more - original PR]

