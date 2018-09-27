27-Sep-2018 1:13 PM
Norwegian to expand service from Barcelona El Prat Airport over winter 2018/19
Norwegian announced (26-Sep-2018) it will offer 680,000 seats from Barcelona El Prat Airport over winter 2018/19, a 4% year-on-year increase. The carrier plans to operate the following routes:
- Two domestic: Tenerife North and Gran Canaria;
- Eight European: Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Gothenburg, Billund and London Gatwick;
- One to Israel: Tel Aviv;
- Three US: New York Newark, Los Angeles and Oakland. [more - original PR - Spanish]