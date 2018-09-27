Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Sep-2018 1:13 PM

Norwegian to expand service from Barcelona El Prat Airport over winter 2018/19

Norwegian announced (26-Sep-2018) it will offer 680,000 seats from Barcelona El Prat Airport over winter 2018/19, a 4% year-on-year increase. The carrier plans to operate the following routes:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More