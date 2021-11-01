Norwegian signs LOIs for lease of up to 13 Boeing 737-800s

Norwegian signed (27-Oct-2021) letters of intent (LOIs) for the lease of up to 13 Boeing 737-800 aircraft at favourable terms, reporting the lessors are "experienced and have prior relationships with Norwegian". The lease terms are from five to eight years and include power by the hour arrangements for IATA winter seasons 2021/22 and 2022/23. Norwegian also has the right under certain leases to substitute the 737-800 for new technology Boeing or Airbus narrowbodies. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 4Q2021 through 1Q2022 ahead of the carrier's summer 2022 schedule. [more - original PR]