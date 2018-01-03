Norwegian outlines expansion plans for 2018

Norwegian Group outlined (02-Jan-2018) the following expansion plans for 2018:
- South America: Norwegian confirmed plans to launch four times weekly London Gatwick-Buenos Aires service with Boeing 787 equipment, effective 14-Feb-2018. The route will be the carrier's first to South America;
- Premium cabin upgrades: Norwegian plans to introduce an expanded Premium cabin on 787 aircraft which will have 60% more seats. The 56 seat cabin configuration will offer more than a metre of legroom and 11 inch Panasonic monitors. The new cabin will be fitted on Norwegian's final 20 787 orders set for delivery from Feb-2018;
- New US destinations: Norwegian plans to launch Chicago and Austin services from London Gatwick in spring 2018:
- Chicago: Daily, effective 25-Mar-2018;
- Austin: Three times weekly, effective 27-Mar-2018;
- WiFi: Norwegian plans to roll out inflight WiFi on long haul routes;
- Fleet: Norwegian plans to add 11 787 aircraft to its fleet in 2018 to be used on long haul routes from London Gatwick. Norwegian also expects to take delivery of 12 new 737 MAXs which will be used on services from Edinburgh, Belfast and Ireland to the US east coast.
- Frequency increases from London Gatwick:
- Boston: To increase from five times weekly to daily;
- Oakland-San Francisco: To increase to daily;
- Los Angeles: To increase to twice daily on select days.