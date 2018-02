Norwegian Air Shuttle reported (06-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 2.3 million, +11% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 82.0%, -1.0ppt;

Yield*: EUR3.3 cents, -1%;

Revenue per ASK: EUR2.7 cents, -2%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, the carrier achieved its 34th consecutive month of passenger growth in Jan-2018. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate at EUR1 = NOK9.649703