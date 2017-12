Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA CEO Bjørn Kjos stated (06-Dec-2017) "demand is stable and the growth is highest on our intercontinental routes" in Nov-2017, during which the carrier saw an 11% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic. Mr Kjos added: "Global expansion is important to position ourselves in a market with such strong competition, but also for creating economic value in the markets we operate". [more - original PR]