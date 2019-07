Norwegian reduces EBIT loss by 60% in 1H2019

Norwegian reported (11-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Jun-2019: Operating revenue: NOK12,182 million (EUR1254 million), +19.1% year-on-year; Passenger: NOK9901 million (EUR1019 million), +19.4%; Ancillary: NOK1850 million (EUR190.4 million), +14.7%; Operating costs excluding lease, depreciation and amortisation: NOK9972 million (EUR1026 million), +15.8%; Fuel: NOK3507 million (EUR285.0 million), +9.4%; Labour: NOK1659 million (EUR170.2 million), +6.5%; EBITDAR: NOK2210 million, (EUR227.4 million), +36.5%; EBIT: NOK622.8 million (EUR64.1 million), +305%; Net profit: NOK82.8 million (EUR8.5 million), -72.4%; Yield: NOK0.42 (EUR 4.3 cents), +11%; Revenue per ASK: NOK0.37 (EUR 3.8 cents), +13%; Cost per ASK NOK0.42 (EUR 4.3 cents), +3%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: NOK0.29 (EUR 3.0 cents), +2%; Average sector length: 1909km, +5%;

Six months ended 31-Jun-2019: Operating revenue: NOK20,173 million (EUR2074 million), +17.1%; Passenger: NOK16,200 million (EUR1665 million), +17.3%; Ancillary: NOK3209 million (EUR329.9 million), +13.6%; Operating costs excluding lease, depreciation and amortisation: NOK17,876 million (EUR1838 million), +8.5%; Fuel: NOK6285 million (EUR646.1 million), +15.1%; Labour: NOK3423 million (EUR351.8 million), +6.7%; EBITDAR: NOK2297 million, (EUR236.1 million), +211%; EBIT (loss): (NOK835.8 million) (EUR96.2 million), -59.7%; Net profit (loss): (NOK1407 million) (EUR144.6 million), compared to a profit of NOK254.0 million in p-c-p; Yield: NOK0.38 (EUR 3.9 cents), +7%; Revenue per ASK: NOK0.32 (EUR 3.3 cents), +6%; Cost per ASK NOK0.43 (EUR 4.4 cents), -1%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: NOK0.30 (EUR 3.1 cents), -2%; Average sector length: 1867km, +4%; Total assets: NOK90,600 million (EUR9314 million); Cash and cash equivalents: NOK1688 million (EUR173.5 million); Total liabilities: NOK87,707 million (EUR9016 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.1029 for the three months ended 31-Jun-2019

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.1028 for the six months ended 31-Jun-2019