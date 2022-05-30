Norwegian reaches in principle agreement for purchase of 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Norwegian Air Shuttle and Boeing reached (30-May-2022) an agreement in principle for a recommitment to purchase 50 737 MAX 8s, as well as options for an additional 30 aircraft. The agreement is subject to closing conditions planned to be finalised by the end of Jun-2022. Following the conclusion of the agreements, Norwegian estimates to record a net gain of approximately NOK2 billion (EUR197.18 million). The 50 aircraft would be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations. The carrier intends to finance the outstanding balance of pre-delivery payments through positive cash flow from operating activities. [more - original PR]