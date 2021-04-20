Norwegian plans short haul base at Copenhagen with new FPU agreement

Denmark's Flight Personnel Union (FPU) signed (16-Apr-2021) an agreement with Norwegian outlining terms for hiring pilots and cabin crew, subject to the airline completing its restructuring and establishing a short haul base at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport. The negotiations follow Norwegian's closure of its long haul base at the airport as part of the restructuring process. Norwegian VP flight deck Lars Rønnov commented: "We are pleased with the new agreement with FPU, which gives us the framework to continue our ramp up plans, especially for Denmark. The agreement enables us to get in place with a new base more quickly… A Norwegian base in Copenhagen is necessary". [more - original PR - Danish]