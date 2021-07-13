Norwegian partners with BagID to offer digital luggage tag & check in tool

Norwegian launched (12-Jul-2021) a partnership with BagID, allowing passengers to check in from home with the Norwegian technology company's bagID GO digital luggage tag. The product also allows passengers to track their luggage via GPS and is reusable, eliminating the need for single use tags with each flight. Norwegian EVP product development and digitisation Tor-Arne Fosser commented: "This innovation is smart and exciting, and we look forward [to] further collaboration". [more - original PR - Norwegian]