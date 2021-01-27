27-Jan-2021 9:48 PM
Norwegian outlines targeted reduction of debt to around EUR1.9bn
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA outlined (27-Jan-2021) details of its post-examinership plan, targeting an overall reduction in debt to NOK20 billion (EUR1.9 billion). Details include:
- The company will raise NOK4 billion (EUR384.1 million) to NOK5 billion (EUR480.2 million) in capital in 1Q2021, including NOK1.5 billion (EUR144.0 million) to NOK2.5 billion (EUR240.1 million) from existing creditors through a hybrid instrument;
- Using the examinership process, all large creditors are assumed to be impaired or part of a scheme of arrangement, with a dividend for unsecured claims assumed at approximately NOK1.6 billion (EUR153.7 million) in total. Norwegian stated that a majority of this will be converted into equity while a cash element will also be considered;
- Part of the process will also include an accrual write-down of around NOK2.5 billion (EUR240.1 million), based on the 3Q2020 balance. A reduction of vendor debt of approximately NOK1.9 billion (EUR182.5 million) will also improve equity;
- A write-down of leased and financed aircraft assets is expected to cause a reduction in equity of approximately NOK10 billion (EUR960.3 million) prior to exiting the restructuring process, which is expected to close in Apr-2021. [more - original PR]