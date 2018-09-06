Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2018 11:23 AM

Norwegian maintains plan to sell up to 140 aircraft

Norwegian confirmed (Sep-2018) plans to sell up to 140 aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, Norwegian sold the first six Boeing 737-800s in late Aug-2018. Norwegian CFO Geir Karlsen commented: "We have 90 neos from Airbus on order. The Airbus 320neos are for all practical purposes for sale. We have started a process where we will try to find a new home for those aircraft" (Reuters, 05-Sep-2018). He added: "The problem is not to sell them... but to get the price we want... Hopefully by the end of the year we should be able to disclose news on a transaction". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More