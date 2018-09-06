Norwegian maintains plan to sell up to 140 aircraft

Norwegian confirmed (Sep-2018) plans to sell up to 140 aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, Norwegian sold the first six Boeing 737-800s in late Aug-2018. Norwegian CFO Geir Karlsen commented: "We have 90 neos from Airbus on order. The Airbus 320neos are for all practical purposes for sale. We have started a process where we will try to find a new home for those aircraft" (Reuters, 05-Sep-2018). He added: "The problem is not to sell them... but to get the price we want... Hopefully by the end of the year we should be able to disclose news on a transaction". [more - original PR]