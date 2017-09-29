Norwegian Air UK launches London Gatwick-Singapore

Norwegian Air UK launched (28-Sep-2017) four times weekly London Gatwick-Singapore service, operating with Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The service is currently the world's longest route operated by a LCC. Norwegian Group CEO Bjørn Kjos stated the Boeing 787 "has the range to allow us to expand our long haul services to other parts of the world" and allow fares to remain affordable. He added that this is "just the start of Norwegian's UK expansion into new markets as we will continue connecting destinations where fares have been too high for too long". Passengers can also connect from an easyJet short haul service onto Norwegian's Singapore service in a single booking using the new 'Worldwide by easyJet' platform. [more - original PR]