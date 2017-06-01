Norwegian Air Shuttle to offer three transatlantic routes between Rome and the US

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA revealed (31-May-2017) plans to launch three new routes from Rome to Los Angeles, Newark Liberty and Oakland using Boeing 787 equipment, according to a 31-May-2017 GDS display:

Rome-Los Angeles: Twice weekly from 11-Nov-2017, increasing to three times weekly from 07-Feb-2018;

Rome-Newark: Four times weekly from 09-Nov-2017, increasing to six times weekly from 05-Feb-2018;

Rome-Oakland: Twice weekly from 05-Feb-2018.

The carrier will launch around 25 new routes from the US in 2017, including 12 transatlantic services. CCO Thomas Ramdahl stated Rome "was an obvious choice for us" as it "is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, and a favourite among Americans". Ticket sales commenced with prices starting from USD189 one-way. [more - original PR]