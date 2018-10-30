Norwegian launches first service from Canada

Norwegian expanded (29-Oct-2018) its North American footprint to include Canada, with the launch of three times weekly Montréal-Point à Pître service. Norwegian also plans to launch three times weekly Montréal-Martinique service on 01-Nov-2018. Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos commented: "We are now the only airline to connect the French Caribbean with both Canada and the United States, as well as French Guiana, which is also launching this week". [more - original PR]