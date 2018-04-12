Norwegian: IAG share acquisition demonstrates sustainability of business model

Norwegian Group stated (12-Apr-2018) it was made aware that IAG acquired 4.6% of the shares in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. Norwegian said it had no prior knowledge of the acquisition before it was reported by the media on 12-Apr-2018. Norwegian confirmed it has not been in any discussions or dialogue with IAG about the matter. Norwegian believes that interest from one of the largest international aviation groups demonstrates the "sustainability and potential of our business model and global growth". [more - original PR]