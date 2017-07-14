Norwegian Group raises unit cost forecast for 2017

Norwegian Group increased (13-Jul-2017) its unit cost forecast for 2017 to NOK0.42 (EUR0.04) due to the sale and leaseback of old and new aircraft, high fuel cost, currency fluctuations and lower ASKs. The carrier may consider adjusting capacity to optimise its route portfolio depending on the development of the overall economy and marketplace. However, the carrier stated demand and advance bookings for 3Q2017 are satisfactory. [more - original PR]