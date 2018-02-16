Loading
16-Feb-2018 12:45 PM

Norwegian Group outlines highlights for 4Q2017

Norwegian Group outlined (15-Feb-2018) the following highlights for 4Q2017:

  • Added one Boeing 737-800 and two 787-9 aircraft;
  • Financed the first aircraft with a combination of UKEF and JOLCO;
  • Agreed with the Scandinavian pilot unions on a new three year agreement;
  • Secured concessions for 152 routes in Argentina;
  • Launched trans Atlantic routes from Amsterdam, Madrid and Milan;
  • Norwegian Reward celebrated 10 year milestone. [more - original PR]

