16-Feb-2018 12:45 PM
Norwegian Group outlines highlights for 4Q2017
Norwegian Group outlined (15-Feb-2018) the following highlights for 4Q2017:
- Added one Boeing 737-800 and two 787-9 aircraft;
- Financed the first aircraft with a combination of UKEF and JOLCO;
- Agreed with the Scandinavian pilot unions on a new three year agreement;
- Secured concessions for 152 routes in Argentina;
- Launched trans Atlantic routes from Amsterdam, Madrid and Milan;
- Norwegian Reward celebrated 10 year milestone.