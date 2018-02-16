Loading
16-Feb-2018 2:23 PM

Norwegian Group CEO: 'Norwegian is far better positioned for 2018'

Norwegian Group CEO Bjørn Kjos stated (15-Feb-2018) "Norwegian is far better positioned for 2018, with stronger bookings, a growing network of intercontinental routes complementing our vast European network and not least, a better staffing situation". In addition, Mr Kjos noted Norwegian's "major global expansion" will peak in 2H2018, when 32 of 42 Boeing 787 aircraft will have been introduced into service. [more - original PR]

