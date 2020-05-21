Norwegian finalises recapitalisation and secures EUR275m in state aid

Norwegian completed (20-May-2020) its restructuring process and announced its state loan guarantee of NOK3 billion (EUR275.3 million) has been approved, converting NOK12.7 billion (EUR1.2 billion) of debt into equity. Norwegian CEO Jacob Schram stated: "In addition to securing that the company survives this crisis, our goal has been that Norwegian should have a strong position in the future airline industry, with a clear direction and strategy" by ensuring sustainable operations with a sustainable structure. [more - original PR]