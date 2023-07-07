Norwegian enters agreement to purchase Widerøe

Norwegian entered (06-Jul-2023) an agreement with WF Holding AS to purchase Widerøe for NOK1125 million (EUR96.8 million). The final price will depend on certain conditions, including adjustment for Widerøe's profitability in 2023. The carriers stated the agreement will give customers access to a larger route network, more options and contribute to securing Norwegian jobs. Widerøe will continue to exist as an airline with its own brand, organisation and head office in Bodø, and will maintain existing agreements with other airlines. The companies noted their route networks complement each other, with only five overlapping out of 107 routes in Norway, including 85 routes operated by Widerøe and 22 operated by Norwegian. Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen stated that despite having a solid footprint in Norway, the carrier is smaller in an international context. Mr Nilsen added that the high level of Norwegian taxes combined with international competition makes it difficult for a small, regional airline to manage without a strong partner. [more - original PR - Norwegian]