Norwegian costs escalate in 3Q2017 due 787 operations, capacity growth and fuel prices

Norwegian Air Shuttle reported (26-Oct-2017) 3Q2017 underlying earnings were affected by an increase in Boeing 787 operations, total production growth of 25%, introduction of new markets and increasing jet fuel prices. Norwegian reported unit cost increased by 6% and the unit cost excluding fuel also increased by 6%. Key highlights of Norwegian's 3Q2017 cost breakdown include:

Total operating expenses excluding leasing and depreciation up 20% year-on-year. Unit cost increased 6% due to a production increase of 25%, increasing jet fuel prices and effects from other losses/gains;

Personnel expenses up 38%. Unit cost increased 10% due to increased capacity and continued international expansion. In addition, the average number of full time equivalents increased by 47%;

Sales and distribution expenses increased 31%. Unit cost increased 5% due to "significantly" higher cost per transactions outside of Europe. This effect is partially offset by unit cost reductions from increased production and increased average sector length;

Aviation Fuel Expense up 34%. Unit cost increased 7% due to to increase in jet fuel prices in USD of 14%. The change is partially offset by depreciation of USD to NOK, efficiency gains from adding new fuel efficient aircraft and increased sector length;

Airport and ATC charges up 12%. Unit cost for airport and ATC charges decreased by 11%, due to increased average sector length and depreciation of USD and GBP compared to NOK;

Handling charges up 25%. Unit cost for handling decreased by 1%, where efficiency benefits of increased average sector length was partially offset by increased passenger service refund costs;

Technical maintenance expenses up 52% due to the addition of six new leased Boeing 787 aircraft and 19 new leased 737-800s. In addition, five leased 737-800s were redelivered. Unit cost for technical maintenance increased 21%, due to changes in the aircraft portfolio and price escalation on engine service costs partially offset by appreciation of NOK against USD. A larger share of leased aircraft in the fleet, a larger share of 787 aircraft and introduction of 737 MAX lead to increased unit costs;

Other flight operation expenses up 65%. Unit cost increased 31% due to increased cost of accommodation for pilots and crew and external training to prepare for further international expansion;

General and administrative expenses up 37% due to the introduction of new markets, products and international bases as well as increased costs from issuing cash points. Unit cost for general and administrative expenses increased by 9%;

Leasing costs up 40% due to cost increases from adding six new leased 787 aircraft and 23 leased 737-800s, net of redeliveries, in the past 12 months and from increased use of wet lease in the quarter.

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos stated: "We have had major additional costs related to wet leasing and compensation paid to passengers affected by delays, significantly affecting the quarterly result. But looking ahead, the ticket sales are satisfactory both on established and new routes". [more - original PR]