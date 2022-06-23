Become a CAPA Member
23-Jun-2022 10:15 AM

Norwegian confirms order for 50 737 MAX 8s, settles disputes with Boeing

Norwegian concluded (22-Jun-2022) an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft with options for an additional 30 aircraft. In addition, the companies filed to settle all outstanding legal disputes. Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen stated the agreement "constitutes a big leap forward in the strategy to solidify our market position in the Nordics". As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft are planned to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. [more - original PR]

