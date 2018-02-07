Loading
Norwegian CEO: Strongest growth on Europe-US routes in Jan-2018

Norwegian Group CEO Bjørn Kjos commented (06-Feb-2018) on Jan-2018 traffic results, stating: "We are very pleased with the continued passenger growth in January, a month traditionally characterized by less demand. The global expansion continues with the strongest growth on routes between Europe and the US. This winter, we once again offer flights between the US East Coast and the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, enabling better fleet utilisation during the low season in Europe". [more - original PR]

