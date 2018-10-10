Norwegian becomes largest non-US trans Atlantic airline serving New York
Norwegian announced (09-Oct-2018) it became the largest non-US based airline operating trans Atlantic services to the New York area, based on passenger numbers. The airline handled 1,670,000 international passengers to/from three of New York region airports, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's most recent traffic report. The next largest carrier, British Airways, handled 1,630,000 passengers. Norwegian operates 16 routes from New York JFK International Airport, New York Newark Liberty International Airport and New York Stewart International Airport to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belfast, Bergen, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Guadeloupe, London, Madrid, Martinique, Oslo, Paris, Rome, Shannon and Stockholm. Norwegian launched services from Oslo and Stockholm to New York on 30/31-May-2013. [more - original PR]