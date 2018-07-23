Norwegian applies for Swedish AOC

Norwegian applied (20-Jul-2018) for an AOC from Swedish Transport Agency as part of an effort to obtain an "even stronger foothold in the EU". Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos stated: "Sweden is strategically positioned and with a Swedish operating licence, we show that we believe in expanded opportunities for Sweden and Arlanda. With a stronger foothold in Scandinavia, we hope for more traffic rights that benefit throughout Scandinavia in terms of more directives, more tourists and more jobs". Mr Kjos added: "Flight tax, however, is an obstacle that rather complicates than facilitates the ability of airlines to grow in Sweden so we hope for more air-friendly policies". [more - original PR - Swedish]