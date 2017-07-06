Norwegian Air International to launch two US services from London Gatwick in Mar-2018

Norwegian Air International announced (05-Jul-2017) plans to launch two US services from London Gatwick Airport in 2018, according to a 05-Jul-2017 GDS display:

London Gatwick-Austin: Three times weekly from 27-Mar-2018, operating with Boeing 787-9;

787-9; London Gatwick-Chicago O'Hare: Four times weekly from 25-Mar-2018, operating with 787-9.

Norwegian Group CEO Bjørn Kjos stated: "Once again we have put the UK at the heart of our ambitious expansion plans... Many people said low cost long haul would never work but three years, 13 routes and 1.5 million UK passengers later and Norwegian has shown there is huge demand for more affordable long haul travel". Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate agreed stating "These new flights are yet more proof that the low cost long haul revolution is here to stay". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]