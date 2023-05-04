4-May-2023 12:03 PM
Norwegian and Widerøe expand collaboration across entire network
Norwegian and Widerøe announced (03-May-2023) an expansion of their collaboration to include Norwegian's international routes. The cooperation enables travellers to now connect both carriers' entire networks on one ticket, with baggage automatically checked through to the final destination. Norwegian noted Bilbao, Burgas, Ibiza, Palanga and Varna are currently not covered by the cooperation due to system limitations, however are planned to be included by 2024. As previously reported by CAPA, the interline agreement between the carriers was launched in Jul-2022. [more - original PR - Norwegian] [more - original PR - Widerøe]