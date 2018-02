Norwegian Air Shuttle reports double digit revenue growth in 2017

Norwegian Air Shuttle reported (15-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Dec-2017: Revenue: NOK7844 million (EUR816.1 million), +30% year-on-year; Ancillary passenger: NOK1233 million (EUR128.3 million), +33%; Operating costs: NOK8496 million (EUR883.9 million), +59%; Fuel: NOK2075 million (EUR215.9 million), +44%; Labour: NOK1489 million (EUR154.9 million), +36%; Operating profit (loss): (NOK1026 million) (USD106.7 million), compared to a profit of NOK335.5 million (EUR37.1 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (NOK918.5 million) (EUR95.6 million), compared to a loss of NOK197.2 million (EUR21.8 million) in p-c-p; Passengers: 8.1 million, +12%; Passenger load factor: 85.3%, -0.5ppt; Yield: NOK0.36 (EUR3.7 cents), -2%; Revenue per ASK: NOK0.31 (EUR3.2 cents), -2%; Cost per ASK: NOK0.44 (EUR4.6 cents), +7%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: NOK0.34 (EUR3.5 cents), +6%; Average sector length: 1708km, +14%;

12 months ended 31-Dec-2017: Revenue: NOK30,948 million (EUR3318 million), +19%; Ancillary passenger: NOK4823 million (EUR517.1 million), +23%; Operating costs: NOK30,888 million (EUR3312 million), +35%; Fuel: NOK7339 million (EUR786.9 million), +45%; Labour: NOK5316 million (EUR570.0 million), +34%; Operating profit (loss): (NOK2001 million) (EUR214.6 million), compared to a profit of NOK1820 million (EUR195.7 million); Net profit (loss): (NOK298.6 million) (EUR32.0 million), compared to a profit of NOK1135 million (EUR122.1 million); Yield: NOK0.39 (EUR4.2 cents), -6%; Revenue per ASK: NOK0.34 (EUR3.6 cents), -6%; Cost per ASK: NOK0.43 (EUR4.6 cents), +7%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: NOK0.33 (EUR3.5 cents), +4%; Average sector length: 1607km, +9%; Total assets: NOK45,699 million (EUR4900 million); Cash and cash equivalents:NOK4040 million (EUR433.2 million); Total liabilities: NOK41,608 million (EUR4461 million). [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - English - II] [more - original PR - English - III] [more - original PR - Swedish]



*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.104036 for 4Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.107225 for 2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.110503 for 4Q2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.107542 for 2016