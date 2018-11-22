Norwegian Air Shuttle receives AOC and first 737 MAX for Swedish unit
Norwegian received (21-Nov-2018) an air operator certificate (AOC) from the Swedish Transport Agency and also took delivery of its first Swedish registered aircraft. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 (SE-RTA) landed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport directly from Boeing. Norwegian applied for the AOC in 2017, with the Swedish operating licence under the name Norwegian Air Sweden. The carrier will shortly apply for traffic rights, including an application from the US Department of Transportation to serve the US as Norwegian Air Sweden. Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said Stockholm Arlanda Airport has the potential to become "a major international traffic point" for services between Asia and North America. He added the new AOC will give the airline "a stronger foothold in Scandinavia" and allow "access to more traffic rights" and will "launch new directives not yet used". [more - original PR - English/Swedish]