Norwegian Air Shuttle outlines risks and uncertainties

Norwegian Air Shuttle highlighted (26-Oct-2017) the following risks and uncertainties:
- Brexit and competition: Norwegian noted the airline industry is undergoing a "challenging" time as a consequence of Brexit and strong competition. Future demand is dependent on sustained consumer and business confidence in the company's key markets;
- Potential yield pressure: A market place where capacity growth exceeds market growth will increase the risk of yield pressure. Norwegian noted low yield, however, stimulates new demand, thus growing the market further;
- Industrial action: Norwegian noted operations may be disrupted in the event of industrial actions, causing inconvenience for passengers and affect financial performance;
- Fuel price and currency: The carrier confirmed fuel price and currency fluctuations, as well as hedging of such, are risks that can have a significant impact on business and financial results. Sudden and significant changes in fuel price and foreign exchange rates could significantly affect fuel and other costs, and debt and assets denominated in foreign currency. [more - original PR]