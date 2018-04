Norwegian Air Shuttle operating loss widens in 1Q2018

Norwegian Air Shuttle reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Total operating revenue: NOK6993 million (EUR725.4 million), +33% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: NOK9219 million (EUR956.4 million), +32%; Fuel: NOK2255 million (EUR233.9 million), +48%; Labour: NOK1550 million (EUR160.8 million), +33%;

Operating profit (loss): (NOK2226 million) (EUR231 million), compared to a loss of NOK1702 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (NOK46 million) (EUR4.8 million), compared to a loss of NOK1492million in p-c-p;

Passengers: 7.5 million, +12%;

Load factor: 84.5%, +0.1ppt;

Yield: NOK0.33 (EUR 3.4 cents), -1%;

Revenue per ASK: NOK0.28 (EUR 2.9 cents), -1%;

Cost per ASK: NOK0.46 (EUR 4.8 cents), -2%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: NOK0.35 (EUR 3.6 cents), -5%;

Average sector length: 1786 km, +17%;

Total assets: NOK49,667 million (EUR5152 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: NOK3204 million (EUR332 million);

Total liabilities: NOK47,597 million (EUR4938 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = EUR0.103737