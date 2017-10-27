Norwegian Air Shuttle issues outlook for 2018

Norwegian Air Shuttle issued (26-Oct-2017) the following outlook for 2018:
- Norwegian guides ASK growth of 35% for 2018. Boeing 737 capacity growth will come from adding 737 MAX aircraft. In addition, the company plans to have 32 787 aircraft by the end of 2018. Norwegian confirmed it may decide to adjust capacity in order to optimise the route portfolio depending on the development in the overall economy and in the marketplace;
- The company is targeting a unit cost in the range of NOK0.38 to NOK0.39 (EUR0.039 to EUR0.040) for 2018, assuming a fuel price of USD525 per ton, USD/NOK7.75 and EUR/NOK9.00 (excluding hedged volumes) and with the currently planned route portfolio;
- Expected CAPEX for 2018 is USD2.1 billion, unchanged from previous guiding. [more - original PR]