Norwegian Air Shuttle to launch four Europe-US services in summer 2018

Norwegian Air Shuttle announced (14-Dec-2017) plans to launch the following Europe-US services with Boeing 787-9 aircraft in summer 2018:
- New York JFK-Madrid Barajas: Three times weekly, effective 18-Jul-2018;
- New York JFK-Amsterdam Schiphol: Four times weekly, effective 07-May-2018;
- Los Angeles-Madrid: Four times weekly, effective 16-Jul-2018;
- Los Angeles-Milan Malpensa: Four times weekly, 18-Jun-2018.
Norwegian offers 61 nonstop trans Atlantic services to 16 destinations in Europe and will be the sole carrier operating nonstop year round services from Los Angeles to Madrid and Milan. [more - original PR]