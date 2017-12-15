Loading
15-Dec-2017 11:38 AM

Norwegian Air Shuttle to launch four Europe-US services in summer 2018

Norwegian Air Shuttle announced (14-Dec-2017) plans to launch the following Europe-US services with Boeing 787-9 aircraft in summer 2018:

Norwegian offers 61 nonstop trans Atlantic services to 16 destinations in Europe and will be the sole carrier operating nonstop year round services from Los Angeles to Madrid and Milan. [more - original PR]

