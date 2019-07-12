12-Jul-2019 10:17 AM
Norwegian Air reports competition and travel demand affects 2Q2019 performance
Norwegian Air reported (11-Jul-2019) the following external influences contributed to its 2Q2019 performance:
- The airline industry is undergoing "a challenging time" due to strong competition;
- Future demand is dependent on sustained consumer and business confidence in the company's key markets;
- Capacity growth exceeding market growth will increase the risk of yield pressure;
- Demand for airline travel and the company's business are subject to strong seasonal variations;
- The final outcome of Brexit is still uncertain. The company has contingency plans in place based on the different Brexit scenarios, including a hard Brexit;
- Financial impacts due to the grounding of its 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with further deliveries put on hold;
- The company is exposed to liquidity risk, including commitments for future aircraft deliveries and lease commitments;
- Sudden and significant changes in fuel price and foreign exchange rates could "significantly affect" fuel and other costs as well as debt and assets denominated in foreign currency;
- In the event of industrial actions, operations may be disrupted, causing inconvenience for passengers and affect financial performance;
- Norwegian has a substantial investment in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and changes to the valuation of the shares might have a substantial positive or negative effect on the company's equity. [more - original PR]