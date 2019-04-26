Norwegian Air 'pleased' with 1Q2019 developments despite Boeing groundings

Norwegian Air reported (25-Apr-2019) total revenue of NOK8 billion (EUR829 million) in 1Q2019, a 14% year-on-year increase, driven by intercontinental growth and increased traffic in the Nordics. CEO Bjørn Kjos stated he is "pleased" with the developments of the quarter despite the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. Mr Kjos said: "We are optimising our base structure and route network to streamline the operation as well as divesting aircraft, postponing aircraft deliveries and not least implementing our internal cost reduction program, which will boost our financials". He added: "I am also pleased that booking figures and overall demand for the coming months look promising". [more - original PR]