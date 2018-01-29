Norwegian Air Argentina receives AOC

Norwegian Air Argentina received (27-Jan-2018) an AOC from Argentina's Government. Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos stated: "We are honoured to receive the authorisation by the Argentine Government and we thank the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Dietrich and his team for the trust in Norwegian. This is great news that shows that we are getting closer to the start of our operations in Argentina with our safe, efficient and friendly service". Norwegian Air Argentina was established in Mar-2017. On 11-Dec-2017, the Argentine Government granted Norwegian Air Argentina 152 routes, including 72 domestic destinations and 80 international. The company incorporated its first aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 on 15-Jan-2018. [more - original PR][more - original PR - Norwegian]