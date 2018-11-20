Norwegian Air Argentina expands network supported by second aircraft
Norwegian Air Argentina launched (19-Nov-2018) daily services from Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport to Neuquen Airport and Iguazu Cataratas International Airport effective 19-Nov-2018, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The carrier plans to increase Buenos Aires Aeroparque-Iguazu frequency to twice daily effective 07-Jan-2019. Services to Neuquen and Iguazu were launched upon Norwegian's incorporation of its second aircraft (LV-IQZ). The aircraft will also be used to increase Buenos Aires Aeroparque-Mendoza frequency from daily to three times daily and increase Buenos Aires Aeroparque-Cordoba frequency. The carrier plans to have four 189 seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with an average age of less than 1.5 years, operating six routes from Buenos Aires by the end of 2018. The carrier commenced ticket sales on 04-Sep-2018 for services to Bariloche and Salta. [more - original PR - Spanish]